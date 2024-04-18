INFE Poll 2024: INFE Czechia’s surprising choices revealed!

INFE Poll 2024

by Michalis Vranis April 18, 2024 10:05 pm 11,596 views

INFE Czechia has cast their votes in the INFE Poll 2024, adding a touch of intrigue to the Eurovision excitement! Fans are eager to uncover the countries that have earned Czechia’s favor in this year’s thrilling musical journey.

Current Points Standings:

  1. Italy – 12 points
  2. The Netherlands – 10 points
  3. Switzerland – 8 points
  4. Croatia – 7 points
  5. Norway – 6 points
  6. Ukraine – 5 points
  7. Greece – 4 points
  8. France – 3 points
  9. Sweden – 2 points
  10. Belgium – 1 point

Congratulations to Italy for Securing 12 Points from INFE Czechia!

