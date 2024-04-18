INFE Czechia has cast their votes in the INFE Poll 2024, adding a touch of intrigue to the Eurovision excitement! Fans are eager to uncover the countries that have earned Czechia’s favor in this year’s thrilling musical journey.

Current Points Standings:

Italy – 12 points The Netherlands – 10 points Switzerland – 8 points Croatia – 7 points Norway – 6 points Ukraine – 5 points Greece – 4 points France – 3 points Sweden – 2 points Belgium – 1 point

Congratulations to Italy for Securing 12 Points from INFE Czechia!

What’s Next?

Stay tuned for more exhilarating updates as the INFE Poll 2024 unfolds. Each day brings fresh insights and unexpected twists in the world of Eurovision!

Keep Up with the Excitement!