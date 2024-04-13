INFE Poll 2024: INFE Germany casts their votes!

INFE Poll 2024

by Michalis Vranis April 13, 2024 7:49 pm 3,323 views

INFE Germany has added their voice to the chorus of Eurovision enthusiasts participating in the INFE Poll 2024! With anticipation building, fans eagerly await discovering which countries have earned Germany’s admiration in this year’s thrilling musical showdown.

Current Points Standings:

  1. Croatia – 12 points
  2. The Netherlands – 10 points
  3. France – 8 points
  4. Greece – 7 points
  5. Belgium – 6 points
  6. Austria – 5 points
  7. Switzerland – 4 points
  8. Armenia – 3 points
  9. Ukraine – 2 points
  10. Italy – 1 point

 

 

Congratulations to Croatia for Securing 12 Points from INFE Germany!

The INFE Poll 2024 continues to capture the imagination of Eurovision fans worldwide, with votes pouring in from every corner of the globe. Stay tuned for daily updates as we unveil votes from different INFE clubs each day!

