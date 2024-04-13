INFE Germany has added their voice to the chorus of Eurovision enthusiasts participating in the INFE Poll 2024! With anticipation building, fans eagerly await discovering which countries have earned Germany’s admiration in this year’s thrilling musical showdown.

Current Points Standings:

Croatia – 12 points The Netherlands – 10 points France – 8 points Greece – 7 points Belgium – 6 points Austria – 5 points Switzerland – 4 points Armenia – 3 points Ukraine – 2 points Italy – 1 point

Congratulations to Croatia for Securing 12 Points from INFE Germany!

The INFE Poll 2024 continues to capture the imagination of Eurovision fans worldwide, with votes pouring in from every corner of the globe. Stay tuned for daily updates as we unveil votes from different INFE clubs each day!