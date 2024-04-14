INFE Australia has made their mark on the INFE Poll 2024! With the excitement brewing, fans are on the edge of their seats to uncover the countries that have won Australia’s favor in this year’s electrifying musical journey.

Belgium – 12 points Croatia – 10 points Spain – 8 points Switzerland – 7 points Israel – 6 points Austria – 5 points The Netherlands – 4 points France – 3 points United Kingdom – 2 points Norway – 1 point

Congratulations to Belgium for Securing 12 Points from INFE Australia!

Stay tuned for more thrilling updates as the INFE Poll 2024 unfolds.

