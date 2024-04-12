Switzerland: Jennifer Bosshard confirmed as Swiss spokesperson for Eurovision 2024

SRF, the Swiss German speaking broadcaster, has announced that Jennifer Bosshard will be the Swiss spokesperson during the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

Jennifer Bosshard will be handing out the Swiss jury’s votes during the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. Jennifer Bosshard is one of Switzerland’s most sought after tv presenters in Switzerland. She presents a popular show on SRF.

Jennifer Bosshard says:

For me, this is a childhood dream come true. On special occasions, my siblings and I used to be allowed to stay up late and eat dinner in front of the TV – the Eurovision Song Contest was one such occasion. The ESC gives you a feeling of togetherness and that anything is possible. I just have to make sure that I don’t disgrace our country, that I’m charming and polite and that I don’t spill the beans – fingers crossed!”

Nemo will represent Switzerland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘The Code’.

Source: SRF

Photo credit: SRF