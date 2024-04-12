INFE North Macedonia has added their unique voice to the chorus of Eurovision enthusiasts participating in the INFE Poll 2024! With bated breath, fans eagerly anticipate uncovering which countries have captured North Macedonia’s heart in this year’s thrilling musical extravaganza.

Current Points Standings:

Ukraine – 12 points Switzerland – 10 points Belgium – 8 points Croatia – 7 points Greece – 6 points Finland – 5 points Italy – 4 points The Netherlands – 3 points France – 2 points Sweden – 1 point

Cheers to Ukraine for securing 12 Points from INFE North Macedonia!

The INFE Poll 2024 continues to captivate audiences worldwide as votes pour in from Eurovision enthusiasts far and wide. Stay tuned for daily updates as we unveil votes from different INFE clubs each day!