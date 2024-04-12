Australia: Myf Warhurst & Joel Creasey confirmed as Aussie commentators

SBS, the Australian national broadcaster, has confirmed that Myf Warhurst & Joel Creasey will be returning once more as the Australian Eurovision commentators, guiding the Aussie audience throughout the three Eurovision live shows.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will be broadcast live in Australia on SBS and SBS On Demand. Myf Warhurst and Joel Creasy will be the Australian commentators at Eurovision 2024, whilst Cortney Act will join the duo and bring the backstage interviews and behind the scenes gossip for the audience.

SBS’s official press release reads:

Mamma Mia, here we go again! It’s time for the Eurovision Song Contest – and this year is one for the history books, as South Australia’s powerful duo Electric Fields take their song One Milkali (One Blood) to Malmö, Sweden, showcasing Yankunytjatjara; an Aboriginal language of the A n angu peoples (one of the oldest living cultures on earth) on the biggest stage in the world for the very first time. SBS’s exclusive coverage will once again be in the capable hands of esteemed commentary team, acclaimed TV and radio personalities, music buff Myf Warhurst & comedian Joel Creasey, with an exciting new addition to the team this year, as global superstar Courtney Act brings all the behind-the-scenes action from the world’s largest music event! SBS’s exclusive coverage airs LIVE from Wednesday 8 – Sunday 12 May at 5:00am AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand with the prime time event from Friday 10 – Sunday 12 May at 7:30pm AEST on SBS and SBS On Demand

The press release continues:

The most dynamic duo in the biz Myf Warhurst & Joel Creasey return to bring their witty banter to the commentary booth as they guide Australia through the glitz, glamour, and madness of the Semi Finals and spectacular Grand Final direct from Malmö Arena.Make sure you join in the conversation during the prime time broadcast using the hashtag #SBSEurovision, with tweets and party pictures promoted on screen, where you can not only catch all the performances, but also experience exclusive content as backstage correspondent Courtney Act joins the team to share all the interviews and gossip with contestants, behind-the-scenes insights, and more.

SBS Goes All Things Eurovision

All Eurovision content will be available to stream on our dedicated SBS On Demand Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Hub. You can start listening to all the 2024 artists via their official music videos on the Eurovision Song Contest Hub now, with live streams, replays, exclusive behind-the-scenes extras, and performance clips to rollout over the coming weeks as the song contest kicks off. Keep the party going between shows on SBS On Demand with the Music in the Movies Collection, Backstage Docs: Behind the Music Collection, and enjoy the best Swedish movies and TV shows with the How Swede It Is Collection. SBS World Movies celebrates Eurovision with Bran Nue Dae starring previous Australian Eurovision representative Jessica Mauboy, A Hard Day’s Night as a throwback to last year’s host city, Swedish film A Piece of My Heart, and more. On SBS Food, SBS’s favourite foodie and mega-Eurovision fan Adam Liaw takes us on a culinary adventure to Malmö in Destination Flavour Scandinavia and in Destination Flavour Eurovision helps you create the ultimate Eurovision party, plus so much more!

LIVE early morning broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi Final 1 – Wednesday 8 May at 5:00am AEST **FEATURES AUSTRALIA**

Semi Final 2 – Friday 10 May at 5:00am AEST

Grand Final – Sunday 12 May at 5:00am AEST

Prime time broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi Final 1 – Friday 10 May at 7:30pm AEST **FEATURES AUSTRALIA**

Semi Final 2 – Saturday 11 May at 7:30pm AEST

Grand Final – Sunday 12 May at 7:30pm AEST

Electric Fields will represent Australia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with their entry ‘One Milkali’.

