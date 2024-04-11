INFE Slovenia has stepped onto the Eurovision stage, presenting their selections for the INFE Poll 2024! With excitement in the air, Eurovision enthusiasts eagerly await to discover which countries have earned Slovenia’s admiration in this year’s electrifying musical competition.

Current Points Standings:

Italy – 12 points Switzerland – 10 points Sweden – 8 points Finland – 7 points Albania – 6 points Luxembourg – 5 points The Netherlands – 4 points Greece – 3 points Austria – 2 points Israel – 1 point

Congratulations to Italy for Securing 12 Points from INFE Slovenia!

The INFE Poll 2024 journey continues to unfold, with votes pouring in from devoted Eurovision fans worldwide. Stay tuned for daily updates as we unveil votes from different INFE clubs each day!