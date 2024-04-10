Croatia: Baby Lasagna from Dora Darling to Eurovision phenomenon!

Hold your horses Europe, as Croatia is coming to Malmo with Baby Lasagna and his mega banger ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’ ready to take Europe by storm.

Move over, Måneskin! Croatia’s got a new culinary-themed contender stirring up the Eurovision pot, and his name is Baby Lasagna. This breakout artist, whose real name is Marko Purišić, took Europe by storm after winning Dora 2024 with his infectiously catchy song “Rim Tim Tagi Dim.” Now, with odds placing Croatia a tantalizing second to win the entire Eurovision Song Contest 2024, Baby Lasagna is more than just a catchy nickname – he’s a genuine phenomenon.

Purišić’s journey began in the charming coastal town of Umag, Croatia. There, amidst the scent of sun-drenched Adriatic waves and, presumably, delicious lasagna, he honed his musical talents. His Dora victory, achieved with a performance brimming with youthful energy and a touch of whimsical charm, catapulted him into the national spotlight.

But Baby Lasagna’s appeal transcended borders. The quirky stage name, the upbeat melody of “Rim Tim Tagi Dim,” and Purišić’s undeniable charisma quickly captured the hearts of Eurovision fans across the continent. Social media exploded with the hashtag #BabyLasagnaForTheWin, and fan videos featuring everything from elaborate lasagna-themed costumes to dance routines inspired by the song flooded the internet.

This viral fame caught the attention of the betting houses, where Croatia’s odds skyrocketed. Suddenly, the once-underdog nation is a serious contender for Eurovision glory. Purišić, ever humble, seems unfazed by the pressure. In a recent interview, he jokingly said, “There’s more pressure to cook a perfect lasagna than to win Eurovision, wouldn’t you say?”

Whether Baby Lasagna takes home the trophy or not, one thing is certain: he’s served up a dish of pure Eurovision magic. His story is a delightful reminder that sometimes, the most unexpected ingredients can create the most delicious – and successful – recipe for international stardom.

Baby Lasagna will represent Croatia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim‘.

Photo credit: HRT