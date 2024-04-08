The anticipation builds as the INFE Poll 2024 commences its journey, and the first club to cast their votes is none other than INFE Moldova! Let’s dive into the excitement and see which countries have captured their hearts in this year’s Eurovision spectacle.

The votes are in, and INFE Moldova has made their choices known! Here’s a glimpse at the countries they’ve chosen to support in the thrilling competition:

Current Points Standings:

Ukraine – 12 points Austria – 10 points Greece – 8 points Switzerland – 7 points Croatia – 6 points France – 5 points Serbia – 4 points Lithuania – 3 points Belgium – 2 points Spain – 1 point

Congratulations to Ukraine for receiving 12 points from INFE Moldova!

With the INFE Poll 2024 officially underway, stay tuned for more updates as the excitement unfolds and more clubs cast their votes in the days to come!