Eurovision 2024: Rehearsals to kick off on 27 April

The Eurovision 2024 rehearsals are set to kick off in Malmo in exactly a fortnight from this Saturday, with the first set of delegations and acts landing in the Eurovision host city a day or two earlier.

The Eurovision 2024 rehearsals are scheduled to kick off on Saturday 27 April at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden. The first and second rehearsals for all the 37 competing countries will be held from 27 April-04 May. These rehearsals will be closed to press and media. The EBU will be releasing small snippets from the first rehearsals on TikTok, whilst short snippets from the second rehearsals will be released on the event’s official digital platforms.

The accredited press and media will be invited to attend the First Dress Rehearsal of the Live Shows:

Monday 6 May- 15:35 CEST

Wednesday 8 May- 15:45 CEST

Friday 10 May-13:30 CEST

Meanwhile the stage construction kicked off last week in Malmo, with the stage shaping up and work in progress.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9 and 11 May in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: EBU

Photo credit: EBU/SVT