The Eurovision excitement is in full swing as INFE Azerbaijan joins the chorus of nations participating in the INFE Poll 2024! With anticipation reaching a fever pitch, Eurovision enthusiasts eagerly await to discover which countries have captured the hearts of Azerbaijani fans this year.

INFE Azerbaijan votes:

Switzerland – 12 points Belgium – 10 points Italy – 8 points The Netherlands – 7 points Israel – 6 points Ukraine – 5 points Norway – 4 points Greece – 3 points Georgia – 2 points France – 1 point

Congratulations to Switzerland for receiving 12 points from INFE Azerbaijan!

The INFE Poll 2024 has been buzzing with excitement as votes pour in from Eurovision fans worldwide. Stay tuned as we reveal votes from various INFE clubs every day!