Eurovision 2024: Can Switzerland hold on to the top of the betting odds?

Who will win the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo? Switzerland remains the hot favorite to belt the Eurovision Grand Prix one week after taking over Croatia in the betting odds, but the game is yet to be played. When the Eurovision 2024 rehearsals kick off at the end of the month the betting odds are expected to shake up further.

The anticipation is electric, the sequins are shimmering, and the rumors are swirling – who will be crowned the champion of Eurovision 2024? According to the latest odds from Oddchecker, Switzerland is currently the bookies’ favorite to snatch the crystal microphone?

For a whole week now, Switzerland has been perched at the top of the odds table, leaving the competition in its glittery wake. Could this year be their year to dominate the scoreboard?

Hot on their heels in second place is Croatia. Don’t underestimate this Balkan nation – they clearly have a song that’s ticking all the right boxes for the Eurovision fanatics. In third place, we find the ever-enthusiastic Italians. Will their passionate performance be enough to propel them to victory?

Here’s a look at the top 10 contenders according to Oddchecker to give you a taste of the Eurovision race:

Country Odds Switzerland 11/5 Croatia 17/4 Italy 5/1 Ukraine 8/1 Netherlands 9/1 France 22/1 Greece 30/1 Belgium 30/1 Israel 40/1 Sweden 50/1

It’s important to remember that these are just the odds – anything can happen in the Eurovision whirlwind! With catchy tunes, stunning costumes, and passionate fan votes, there’s always a chance for a dark horse to gallop to the front.

So, who are you putting your money on? Will Switzerland reign supreme, or will Croatia or Italy pull off a surprise victory? The only way to find out is to tune in to the Eurovision Song Contest and witness the musical magic unfold!

It seems we might be very well heading to for a three horse race between Switzerland, Croatia and Italy to snatch the coveted Eurovision 2024 trophy? Will be get a dark horse in the likes of the Netherlands, France or Greece ‘Rise Like A Phoenix’ and walk away with the crystal microphone?…….

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled on 7, 9 and 11 May at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: ESCToday/oddchecker

Photo credit: SRF