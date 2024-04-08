Never say never: Countries Yet to Claim Eurovision Victory!

The Eurovision Song Contest, a vibrant spectacle of music and national pride, has captivated audiences for over 60 years. Since its inception in 1956, only 27 countries have emerged victorious from the competition. This leaves a significant number who have yet to take home the coveted Eurovision trophy.

As of 2024, a total of 52 countries have participated in Eurovision at least once. This list includes nations geographically outside of Europe, such as Israel, Morocco and Australia. However, despite their enthusiastic entries, 24 countries haven’t been able to secure the top spot.

Here’s a table outlining these countries and the year they first entered the competition:

Andorra (debuted in 2004) Australia (debuted in 2015) Bosnia & Herzegovina (debuted in 1993) North Macedonia (debuted in 1998) Croatia (debuted in 1993) Montenegro (debuted in 2007) Slovenia (debuted in 1993) Georgia (debuted in 2007) Lithuania (debuted in 1994) Moldova (debuted in 2005) Armenia (debuted in 2006) Belarus (debuted in 2004) Malta (debuted in 1971) Cyprus (debuted in 1981) Iceland (debuted in 1986) Czechia (debuted in 2007) Bulgaria (debuted in 2005) Romania (debuted in 1994) Slovakia (debuted in 1994) Hungary (debuted in 1994) Albania (debured in 2004) Poland (debuted in 1994) Morocco (debuted in 1980/ has only participated once) San Marino (debuted in 2008)

While some of these countries haven’t participated consistently throughout the years, their dedication to the competition remains strong. Several have come heartbreakingly close to victory, achieving second-place finishes. Out of the above listed countries Australia (2016), Poland (1994), Iceland (1999, 2019), Malta (1998, 2003), Cyprus (2018) and Bulgaria (2017) have nearly won the competition and have placed 2nd in the contest. Whilst Bosnia & Herzegovina (2006) and Moldova (2017) have placed 3rd.

The ever-evolving musical landscape of Eurovision keeps the competition exciting. Every year, new contenders emerge, hoping to break the cycle and become the next Eurovision champion. With captivating performances and dedicated fan bases, these countries who haven’t yet won continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the contest.

A total of 27 countries have won the coveted Eurovision trophy with Ireland and Sweden retaining the crown with a record 7 victories, followed by Luxembourg, France , Netherlands and the United Kingdom with 5 victories.

Here’s a list of the countries which have the Eurovision Song Contest and the times they have won the contest:

Ireland (7) Sweden (7) Luxembourg (5) France (5) United Kingdom (5) Netherlands (5) Israel (4) Norway (3) Denmark (3) Italy (3) Ukraine (3) Spain (2) Switzerland (2) Germany (2) Austria (2) Monaco (1) Belgium (1) Yugoslavia (1) Estonia (1) Latvia(1) Turkey (1) Greece (1) Finland (1) Serbia (1) Russia (1) Azerbaijan (1) Portugal (1)

We have to wait and see if this year a country that has never won the contest before will walk away with the coveted trophy, the last time this happened was back in 2017 when Portugal won the Eurovsion Song Contest in Kyiv. The 00’s saw a surge of new countries winning the contest, from 2001-2008 we saw 8 new nations making their mark on the Eurovision winner’s list.

2001- Estonia

2002- Latvia

2003- Turkey

2004- Ukraine

2005- Greece

2006- Finland

2007- Serbia

2008- Russia

The 2010’s only saw two new countries clinching the Grand Prix for the very first time: Azerbaijan (2011), Portugal (2017). This year we have 37 countries competing in the Eurovision Song Contest out of which only 13 countries have never won the competition before. According to the latest betting odds Croatia has a very strong chance to grab the crystal microphone for the very first time as it currently stands 2nd in the betting odds close behind Switzerland. Will Baby Lasagna work his magic and conquer the European juries and audiences in May?

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU