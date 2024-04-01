Switzerland: Nemo rockets up the bettings odds to #1

Hold your horses Europe as Switzerland and Nemo are coming to Malmo ready to unlock the coveted trophy with ‘The Code’! Swiss Eurovision hopeful, Nemo has rocketed up the Eurovision odds and has overtaken Croatia’s Baby Lasagna and is now #1 in the current betting odds.

Move over Croatia, there’s a new name at the top of the Eurovision 2024 leaderboard! Swiss hopeful Nemo and his captivating song “The Code” have rocketed to the top of the betting charts, becoming the favorites to take home the trophy in Malmo this year.

Nemo, a charismatic singer with a powerful voice, has captivated audiences with “The Code,” a song shrouded in mystery and intrigue. Early reviews laud the track’s unique blend of electro-pop and traditional Swiss elements, creating a sound that’s both innovative and undeniably catchy. With its soaring chorus and dynamic production, “The Code” is sure to get toes tapping and hearts racing across Europe.

Switzerland’s last Eurovision win came in 1988 with the legendary Celine Dion. Could this be the year the Alpine nation reclaims its Eurovision glory? The current odds certainly suggest so! With Nemo at the helm, Switzerland has a real shot at bringing the coveted trophy back home.

Looking at the current top 5, Croatia, the previous frontrunner, now sits at a close second. Italy, with its ever-powerful presence in the competition, remains in third place. Rounding out the top 5 are the Netherlands and Ukraine, both with strong contenders vying for Eurovision glory.

If Switzerland does emerge victorious, all eyes will turn to the host city for the 2025 contest. Two strong contenders have already emerged: Geneva, Switzerland’s cosmopolitan hub known for its international flair, and Zurich, the country’s vibrant financial center. No matter the location, one thing’s for certain: a Eurovision hosted by Switzerland would be a spectacular event filled with stunning scenery, warm hospitality, and of course, unforgettable music!

We believe that Switzerland has seen a sharp rise in its odds at the bettings houses due to Nemo’s charismatic performance at Madrid’s Pre Eurovision Party last weekend and the release of his very first live performance on SRF.

Top 5 Eurovision 2024 Betting Odds (as of April 1, 2024):

Switzerland – Nemo (“The Code”) Croatia Italy Netherlands Ukraine

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest, having won the very first contest on home soil in 1956 with Lys Assia. The Swiss have won the competition twice (1956, 1988), will they take the coveted Eurovision trophy for the third time come May? We will have to wait a tad longer as the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is just round the corner.

Source: oddcheckers.com

Photo credit: SRF