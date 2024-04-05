How many countries and cities have hosted Eurovision?

The Eurovision Song Contest was born in 1956 and this year we are heading to Malmo, Sweden for the 68th edition of the competition. How many countries have hosted our favorite television shows? How many countries have never hosted the event? Let’s delve into our history books and find out….

The Eurovision Song Contest, a vibrant celebration of music and cultural exchange, has captivated audiences for over 60 years. But did you know the contest itself travels across Europe? That’s right, each year, the winning country gets the prestigious honor of hosting the following year’s event, transforming their nation into a Eurovision wonderland!

How many countries have hosted Eurovision?

Since its debut in Lugano, Switzerland, in 1956, Eurovision has seen a total of 27 countries take center stage as hosts. From the charming lakeside town of Lugano to the upcoming grand spectacle in Malmö, Sweden, in May 2024, Eurovision has brought its glitz and glamour to cities big and small.

The United Kingdom holds the record for most hosting gigs, having staged the contest a magnificent nine times! Ireland and Sweden follow closely behind with seven contests hosted (Malmo 2024 will be the 7th contest for Sweden).

Other Eurovision veterans include Netherlands (5 times), Luxembourg (4 times), and Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, and Norway (all with 3 contests hosted). Whilst Switzerland, Ukraine and Austria have hosted the competition twice.

Greece, Portugal, Russia, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, Portugal, Serbia, Turkey, Finland, Yugoslavia, Belgium have all hosted the event once.

The tradition of the winning country hosting the competition the following year started in 1958 when the Netherlands hosted the contest having won the previous year.

Which cities have hosted the contest most times?

Notably Ireland’s capital city Dublin holds the record of hosting the event a whopping 6 times ( 1971, 1981, 1988, 1994, 1995, 1997) followed by London ( 1960, 1963, 1968, 1977) and Luxembourg City ( 1962,1966, 1973, 1984) who have hosted the contest four times . In third place we have Copenhagen (1964, 2001, 2014), Malmo (1992, 2013, 2024), Stockholm ( 1975, 2000, 2016) – all have hosted the contest thrice.

The host city is meticulously chosen, boasting a venue large enough to accommodate the thousands of fans and delegations, and often showcasing the country’s unique culture and spirit.

Which countries have stepped in to host the contest for another country?

The United Kingdom and the BBC have stepped in to host the competition on behalf of another country five times: 1960, 1963, 1972, 1974 and 2023. Whilst the Netherlands stepped in 1980 when Israel declined to host the contest for a second consecutive year. In 1957 Germany stepped in to host the event as Switzerland declined to host the event for a second consecutive year.

We should also note that the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Here’s a delightful dive into the history of Eurovision host countries, with a table detailing the year, city, and host country:

Eurovision Song Contest Host Countries and cities (1956-2024)

Year City Host Country 1956 Lugano Switzerland 1957 Frankfurt am Main West Germany 1958 Hilversum Netherlands 1959 Cannes France 1960 London United Kingdom 1961 Cannes France 1962 Luxembourg City Luxembourg 1963 London United Kingdom 1964 Copenhagen Denmark 1965 Naples Italy 1966 Luxembourg City Luxembourg 1967 Vienna Austria 1968 London United Kingdom 1969 Madrid Spain 1970 Amsterdam Netherlands 1971 Dublin Ireland 1972 Edinburgh United Kingdom 1973 Luxembourg City Luxembourg 1974 Brighton United Kingdom 1975 Stockholm Sweden 1976 The Hague Netherlands 1977 London United Kingdom 1978 Paris France 1979 Jerusalem Israel 1980 The Hague Netherlands 1981 Dublin Ireland 1982 Harrogate United Kingdom 1983 Munich West Germany 1984 Luxembourg City Luxembourg 1985 Gothenburg Sweden 1986 Bergen Norway 1987 Brussels Belgium 1988 Dublin Ireland 1989 Lausanne Switzerland 1990 Zagreb Yugoslavia 1991 Rome Italy 1992 Malmö Sweden 1993 Millstreet Ireland 1994 Dublin Ireland 1995 Dublin Ireland 1996 Oslo Norway 1997 Dublin Ireland 1998 Birmingham United Kingdom 1999 Jerusalem Israel 2000 Stockholm Sweden 2001 Copenhagen Denmark 2002 Tallinn Estonia 2003 Riga Latvia 2004 Istanbul Turkey 2005 Kyiv Ukraine 2006 Athens Greece 2007 Helsinki Finland 2008 Belgrade Serbia 2009 Moscow Russia 2010 Oslo Norway 2011 Düsseldorf Germany 2012 Baku Azerbaijan 2013 Malmö Sweden 2014 Copenhagen Denmark 2015 Vienna Austria 2016 Stockholm Sweden 2017 Kyiv Ukraine 2018 Lisbon Portugal 2019 Tel Aviv Israel 2020 Rotterdam Netherlands 2021 Rotterdam Netherlands 2022 Turin Italy 2023 Liverpool United Kingdom 2024 Malmö Sweden

Which countries have never hosted the competition?

A total of 24 countries who have participated in the competition have never hosted the contest, including Morocco which only graced the event once in 1980 and has not returned since. Monaco won the contest in 1971 but decline to host the event the following year and the United Kingdom stepped in to host the contest.

Below you can find the list of countries which have never hosted the contest (none of them have the contest with the exception of Monaco):

Australia Andorra Armenia Belarus Bosnia and Herzegovina Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Czechia Georgia Hungary Iceland Lithuania Malta Moldova Monaco (won in 1971 but didn’t host the contest the following year) Montenegro Morocco North Macedonia Poland Romania San Marino Slovakia Slovenia

Will we see a new country win the contest in Malmo come May and the Eurovision bandwagon travelling to a new land? Only time will tell…

Source: ESCToday/ eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU