How many countries and cities have hosted Eurovision?

News

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani April 5, 2024 10:01 pm 0 views

The Eurovision Song Contest was born in 1956 and this year we are heading to Malmo, Sweden for the 68th edition of the competition. How many countries have hosted our favorite television shows? How many countries have never hosted the event? Let’s delve into our history books and find out….

The Eurovision Song Contest, a vibrant celebration of music and cultural exchange, has captivated audiences for over 60 years. But did you know the contest itself travels across Europe? That’s right, each year, the winning country gets the prestigious honor of hosting the following year’s event, transforming their nation into a Eurovision wonderland!

How many countries have hosted Eurovision?

Since its debut in Lugano, Switzerland, in 1956, Eurovision has seen a total of 27 countries take center stage as hosts. From the charming lakeside town of Lugano to the upcoming grand spectacle in Malmö, Sweden, in May 2024, Eurovision has brought its glitz and glamour to cities big and small.

The United Kingdom holds the record for most hosting gigs, having staged the contest a magnificent nine times! Ireland and Sweden follow closely behind with seven contests hosted (Malmo 2024 will be the 7th contest for Sweden).

Other Eurovision veterans include Netherlands (5 times), Luxembourg (4 times), and Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, and Norway (all with 3 contests hosted). Whilst Switzerland, Ukraine and Austria have hosted the competition twice.

Greece, Portugal, Russia, Azerbaijan, Latvia, Estonia, Portugal, Serbia, Turkey, Finland, Yugoslavia, Belgium have all hosted the event once.

The tradition of the winning country hosting the competition the following year started in 1958 when the Netherlands hosted the contest having won the previous year.

Which cities have hosted the contest most times?

Notably Ireland’s capital city Dublin holds the record of hosting the event a whopping 6 times ( 1971, 1981, 1988, 1994, 1995, 1997) followed by London  ( 1960, 1963, 1968, 1977) and Luxembourg City ( 1962,1966, 1973, 1984) who have hosted the contest four times . In third place we have Copenhagen (1964, 2001, 2014), Malmo (1992, 2013, 2024), Stockholm ( 1975, 2000, 2016) – all have hosted the contest thrice.

The host city is meticulously chosen, boasting a venue large enough to accommodate the thousands of fans and delegations, and often showcasing the country’s unique culture and spirit.

Which countries have stepped in to host the contest for another country?

The United Kingdom and the BBC have stepped in to host the competition on behalf of another country five times: 1960, 1963, 1972, 1974 and 2023. Whilst the Netherlands stepped in 1980 when Israel declined to host the contest for a second consecutive year. In 1957 Germany stepped in to host the event as Switzerland declined to host the event for a second consecutive year.

We should also note that the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest was cancelled in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Here’s a delightful dive into the history of Eurovision host countries, with a table detailing the year, city, and host country:

Eurovision Song Contest Host Countries and cities (1956-2024)

Year City Host Country
1956 Lugano Switzerland
1957 Frankfurt am Main West Germany
1958 Hilversum Netherlands
1959 Cannes France
1960 London United Kingdom
1961 Cannes France
1962 Luxembourg City Luxembourg
1963 London United Kingdom
1964 Copenhagen Denmark
1965 Naples Italy
1966 Luxembourg City Luxembourg
1967 Vienna Austria
1968 London United Kingdom
1969 Madrid Spain
1970 Amsterdam Netherlands
1971 Dublin Ireland
1972 Edinburgh United Kingdom
1973 Luxembourg City Luxembourg
1974 Brighton United Kingdom
1975 Stockholm Sweden
1976 The Hague Netherlands
1977 London United Kingdom
1978 Paris France
1979 Jerusalem Israel
1980 The Hague Netherlands
1981 Dublin Ireland
1982 Harrogate United Kingdom
1983 Munich West Germany
1984 Luxembourg City Luxembourg
1985 Gothenburg Sweden
1986 Bergen Norway
1987 Brussels Belgium
1988 Dublin Ireland
1989 Lausanne Switzerland
1990 Zagreb Yugoslavia
1991 Rome Italy
1992 Malmö Sweden
1993 Millstreet Ireland
1994 Dublin Ireland
1995 Dublin Ireland
1996 Oslo Norway
1997 Dublin Ireland
1998 Birmingham United Kingdom
1999 Jerusalem Israel
2000 Stockholm Sweden
2001 Copenhagen Denmark
2002 Tallinn Estonia
2003 Riga Latvia
2004 Istanbul Turkey
2005 Kyiv Ukraine
2006 Athens Greece
2007 Helsinki Finland
2008 Belgrade Serbia
2009 Moscow Russia
2010 Oslo Norway
2011 Düsseldorf Germany
2012 Baku Azerbaijan
2013 Malmö Sweden
2014 Copenhagen Denmark
2015 Vienna Austria
2016 Stockholm Sweden
2017 Kyiv Ukraine
2018 Lisbon Portugal
2019 Tel Aviv Israel
2020 Rotterdam Netherlands
2021 Rotterdam Netherlands
2022 Turin Italy
2023 Liverpool United Kingdom
2024 Malmö Sweden

Which countries have never hosted the competition?

A total of 24 countries who have participated in the competition have never hosted the contest, including Morocco which only graced the event once in 1980 and has not returned since. Monaco won the contest in 1971 but decline to host the event the following year and the United Kingdom stepped in to host the contest.

Below you can find the list of countries which have never hosted the contest (none of them have the contest with the exception of Monaco):

  1. Australia
  2. Andorra
  3. Armenia
  4. Belarus
  5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  6. Bulgaria
  7. Croatia
  8. Cyprus
  9. Czechia
  10. Georgia
  11. Hungary
  12. Iceland
  13. Lithuania
  14. Malta
  15. Moldova
  16. Monaco (won in 1971 but didn’t host the contest the following year)
  17. Montenegro
  18. Morocco
  19. North Macedonia
  20. Poland
  21. Romania
  22. San Marino
  23. Slovakia
  24. Slovenia

Will we see a new country win the contest in Malmo come May and the Eurovision bandwagon travelling to a new land? Only time will tell…

Source: ESCToday/ eurovision.tv
Photo credit: EBU

Related posts