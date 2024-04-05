UK: BBC to celebrate ABBA’s 50th Eurovision anniversary this weekend

‘My, my, At Waterloo, Napoleon did surrender….’.This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s epic and historical Eurovision victory in Brighton, England. The BBC will be going all things ABBA this weekend devoting a grand line up of special ABBA shows and programs including the re-broadcast of the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest.

Get ready to relive the glitz, the glam, and the catchy tunes! This April 6th marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s legendary Eurovision victory with “Waterloo.” That’s right, folks, half a century has passed since those blue suede platform boots stomped their way into our hearts (and history books).

To celebrate this golden anniversary, ABBA fans around the world are gearing up for a week of festivities. Dust off your dancing shoes and prepare to sing along, because television stations across the globe are throwing an ABBA party. In the UK, the BBC is leading the charge. BBC Two will be dedicating airtime on April 6th to all things ABBA, with special programs sure to ignite your Dancing Queen fantasies.

BBC Two ( Saturday 6 April)

20:35 BST- More ABBA at Eurovision

21:35 BST-When ABBA Came to Britain

22:35 BST- ABBA at the BBC

23:35 BST- ABBA in Switzerland

00:30 BST-The Joy of ABBA

But the party doesn’t stop there! For those who want to relive the night that launched ABBA into superstardom, BBC Four will be re-broadcasting the entire 1974 Eurovision Song Contest on April 7th. So grab some popcorn, settle in, and witness the moment Sweden, and the world, fell in love with Björn, Benny, Agnetha, and Anni-Frid. Who knows, you might even spot a young ABBA posing with fans at London Waterloo Station – the very station that inspired their winning song’s title!

BBC Four (7 April)

20:00 BST- Hannah Waddingham’s Eurovision 1974 Special Celebration

20:10 BST -Eurovision Song Contest 1974 (rebroadcast)

22:00 BST- Eurovision at 60

This anniversary isn’t just a trip down memory lane; it’s a testament to the enduring power of ABBA’s music. From the infectious melody of “Waterloo” to the timeless balladry of “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” their songs continue to fill dance floors and karaoke nights across generations. So crank up the volume, embrace your inner Dancing Queen, and join the global celebration of ABBA’s Waterloo anniversary!

Source: ESCToday/ BBC

Photo Credit: EBU