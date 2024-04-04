Sweden: Lydia Capolicchio (ESC 1992 Host) is back in the game!

Lydia Capolicchio, the 1992 Eurovision host, is back on the Eurovision scene after 32 years! She will be one of three Eurovision Village hosts in Malmo.

Lydia Capolicchio co hosted the 1992 Eurovision Song Contest with Harald Treutiger, when the competition was held in Malmo for the very first time. Lydia who is a multi facetted journalist will be back in Malmo for Eurovision after 32 years, this year she will be one of the three presenters at the Eurovision Village along with Albin Ganovic and Charlotta Björck.

Lydia is one of Sweden’s most sought after journalists and presenters having worked at numerous newspapers, radio programs. She has worked as morning tv host on SVT 2’s Gomorron Sverige and TV4’s Nyhetsmorgon. She is also a celebrated author in Sweden.

Lydian is of Italian/Slovenian origin and was born in Boras, Sweden.

The City of Malmo has published the full program of side events and Eurovision Village schedule for the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Sweden hosted the Eurovision Song Contest for the third time in 1992.

Source: Malmo Stad/ ESCToday