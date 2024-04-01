Spain: Watch the Eurovision 2024 acts performing at the Madrid Pre Party

Last Saturday saw Madrid welcoming circa 28/37 Eurovision 2024 acts gracing the Pre Party Madrid stage in the majestic Spanish capital.

Eurovision-Spain hosted an extraordinary event last weekend where the creme de la creme of Eurovision gathered including circa 28 acts from this year’s Eurovision edition. Thousands of Eurovision fans gathered at Madrid’s Sala Riviera to see their favourite Eurovision acts perform.

We bring you some of the iconic performances for the Madrid Pre Party courtesy of Eurovision-Spain:

Italy 2024- Angelina Mango

Croatia 2024- The Baby Lasagna

Switzerland 2024- Nemo

Austria 2024- Kaleen

Spain 2024- Nebulossa

Source: Eurovision Spain

Photo credit: RTVE/ Eurovision Spain