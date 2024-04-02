Bonjour Eurovision fans! Get ready for a dose of French charm because Slimane, a mega-star in his home country, is taking the reins and representing France at Eurovision 2024!

This charismatic singer isn’t just bringing his good looks to the competition (although, let’s be honest, that doesn’t hurt), he’s also bringing a powerful ballad titled “Mon Amour” that’s set to make hearts flutter across Europe.

Slimane isn’t exactly a Eurovision newbie. He’s a Voice France champion, a chart-topping machine with four number one albums under his belt, and even collaborated with France’s 2023 Eurovision representative, La Zarra. This time, though, he’s stepping into the spotlight solo, aiming to bring France their sixth Eurovision victory.

Now, according to the bookies at Oddcheckers, Slimane is currently sitting pretty at number 7 for taking home the grand prize. While that might not scream “guaranteed win,” Eurovision is notorious for its surprises! Remember, this is the competition that gave us wind machines, Viking metal, and a grandma rapping about baking (all epic performances, by the way).

France has a rich Eurovision history, having clinched the trophy five times already. But, their last win was way back in 1977 with Marie Myriam’s “L’Oiseau et l’Enfant.” Could Slimane be the charming Frenchman to end France’s Eurovision drought and bring the trophy home after all these years? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure – “Mon Amour” is bound to be a memorable addition to this year’s contest!

Slimane will represent France at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his entry ‘ Mon Amour‘.

France at Eurovision

France is one of founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest, having edebuted at the very first competition in 1956. The French have won the contest 5 times (1958, 1960, 1962,1969, 1977) but have only hosted the competition thrice ( 1959, 1961, 1978)

Source: ESCToday/oddcheckers

Photo credit: France Televisions/eurovision.tv