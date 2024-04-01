Switzerland: Nemo surges in the bettings odds: are we heading to Zurich next year?

The race for Eurovision glory just got a whole lot hotter! With the competition fast approaching, bookmakers are scrambling to adjust their odds after Switzerland’s Nemo sent shockwaves through the contest with a powerful live performance of his entry, “The Code.”

Are we heading to Zurich or Zagreb for Eurovision 2025? Currently both Switzerland and Croatia are battling for the first place in the betting odds. Switzerland has seen a massive surge in the betting odds to win the coveted Eurovision 2024 Grand Prix in Malmo. Nem0’s odds are shortening by the hour…..

According to Oddchecker, the landscape has dramatically shifted. Croatia, previously the undisputed frontrunner, now shares the top spot with Switzerland, both sitting at tempting odds of 18/5. Whilst on EurovsionWorld Odds both Switzerland and Croatia are tied in first place to win the trophy with 16% of winning chance,

This surge can be attributed to two key factors. Firstly, the release of a captivating live performance video of “The Code” has set the internet ablaze.

Secondly, Nemo’s electrifying rendition of the song at the Madrid Pre Party on Saturday night solidified his position as a serious contender.

This dramatic turn of events has left fans buzzing with anticipation. Can Switzerland pull off an upset and snatch the Eurovision crown? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for certain – the competition is wide open!

This dramatic turn of events has left Eurovision fans buzzing. Could “The Code” be the key to unlocking Switzerland’s first Eurovision win since Celine Dion’s triumph in 1988 ? Are the Swiss heading towards their 3rd Eurovision victory? We will have to wait a tad longer to know this…

Italy, with their ever-charming entry, remains a strong contender at 5/1, while Ukraine and the Netherlands are hot on their heels at 7/1 each. Rounding out the top 10 are Belgium (14/1), Greece (22/1), and France (22/1), all ready to pounce if the frontrunners falter.

Sweden and the United Kingdom complete the current top 10 in the bettings odds.

Top 8 countries at the Eurovision 2024 Betting Odds (as of April 1, 2024):

Country Representative Song Title Odds Croatia Baby Lasagna Silk 18/5 Switzerland Nemo The Code 18/5 Italy Angelina Mango La Noia 5/1 Ukraine Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil Teresa & Maria 7/1 Netherlands Joost Klein Europapa 7/1 Belgium Mustii Before the Party is Over 14/1 Greece Marina Satti Zari 22/1 France Slimane Mon Amour 22/1

With just weeks to go until the grand finale, the race for Eurovision glory is heating up. Will Switzerland’s electric performance propel them to victory, or will another nation steal the show? Buckle up, Eurovision fans – we’re in for a thrilling ride!

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9, 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

