Spain: Fiesta on the Road! Nebulossa Hit the Pre-Party Trail

The 2024 Spanish Eurovision hopefuls Nebulossa will be kicking off their Eurovison European tour tonight in the majestic Spanish capital.

Get ready for a whirlwind of energy and infectious music! Spain’s electrifying Eurovision 2024 hopefuls are about to embark on a pre-contest tour that will have all of Europe dancing in the streets. Fresh off their electrifying national selection win with the song “Zorra” they’re setting out to conquer hearts – and dancefloors – across the continent.

The tour kicks off in style with a show in their home turf, Madrid. Expect a night of electric energy as they ignite the Spanish capital with the infectious rhythms of “Zorra.” Barcelona, buckle up! The party moves north next, where the Spanish hopefuls will unleash their infectious energy on the vibrant Catalan crowd.

But the fiesta doesn’t stop at the Spanish border! They’ll be taking their electrifying performance on the road, gracing pre-Eurovision parties in London, Stockholm, and Amsterdam. Get ready, Eurovision fans! These European cities are about to be treated to a taste of Spanish flair and the undeniable charm of “Zorra.”

The tour doesn’t end there! They’ll also be making a special stop in the Eternal City, Rome, for a performance that’s sure to leave audiences spellbound.

This pre-Eurovision tour is the perfect opportunity to catch Spain’s hopefuls live before they take the Eurovision stage. So, dust off your dancing shoes and get ready to experience the infectious energy of “Zorra” firsthand. This is a tour you won’t want to miss!

Nebulossa were crowned the winners of Benidorm Fest 2024 and will have the grand honour of representing Spain at the fortchoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: RTVE

Photo credit: RTVE