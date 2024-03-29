Belgium: Livia Dushkoff confirmed as spokesperson for Eurovision 2024

RTBF, the French speaking Belgian national broadcaster, has announced that Livia Dushkoff will be the Belgian spokesperson at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

Livia Dushkoff will be giving out the Belgian jury’s votes during the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final voting.

Livia has been following the Eurovision Song Contest since she was young:

Being Belgian with Italian and Hungarian origins, I support the 3 countries… Which gives a greater probability of being a winner.

Regarding this year’s Belgian Eurovision act Mustii, Livia says:

I have often heard him sing live and I have excellent memories of it. I have no doubt that this year Belgium has every chance of win with such a talented representative.

Mustii will be representing Belgium at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry ‘Before the party ‘s over’.

Source: RTBF

Photo credit: RTBF