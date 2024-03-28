UK: BBC Triumphs at Royal Television Society Awards with Eurovision Double Win!

The BBC is basking in the afterglow of a spectacular Eurovision win, this time not on the song contest stage, but at the prestigious Royal Television Society Awards! Their phenomenal hosting of Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool has secured them two coveted awards, solidifying their brilliance in both live event production and entertainment performance.

Taking home the award for Live Event, the BBC’s Eurovision production team is being celebrated for their flawless execution of the grand competition. From the dazzling stage lighting and heart-stopping sound design (courtesy of BAFTA winner Robert Edwards!) to the seamless flow of the event, it’s clear that every detail was meticulously considered. This award is a testament to the incredible collaboration and expertise that went into bringing Eurovision 2023 to life.

But the accolades don’t stop there! The ever-charming Hannah Waddingham, who co-hosted the contest alongside Graham Norton, Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon, has been recognized for her captivating stage presence. Her wit, warmth, and genuine enthusiasm for Eurovision shone through the entire broadcast, earning her the Royal Television Society Award for Entertainment Performance.

This double win is a resounding success for the BBC, showcasing their exceptional talent in both live event production and entertainment. It serves as a well-deserved recognition of the countless hours and dedication poured into making Eurovision 2023 a night to remember. With such a triumphant showing, it’s no wonder that Eurovision fans are already eagerly anticipating the BBC’s next hosting turn!

The BBC produced the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine.

Photo credit: Chloe Hashemi/ EBU