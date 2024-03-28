Eurovision 2024: Final wave of ticket sales on 5 April

Are you coming for Eurovision 2024 to Malmo? You are, but you haven’t managed to grab a ticket yet. No need to stress or worry as a fresh tickets will be up for grabs next week for all nine shows.

Eurovision fans will be thrilled to know there are still some Eurovision tickets left to go on sale.

Get your shiny shoes and glitzy hats out as more Eurovision 2024 tickets will go on sale next week as the last and final wave of tickets sales is scheduled to take place.

SAVE THE DATE: Friday 5 April 2024 at 10:00 CEST

You can purchase your tickets via ticketmaster.se

You can find more details and information about the ticket sales here

Tickets for all nine shows will go on sale, raging from 415 SEK (43 €) to 3795 SEK (331 €)

Tickets

Tickets for a total of nine shows will be up for grabs for the 3 live televised shows (Semifinal #1, Semifinal #2, Grand Final), 3 family shows and 3 jury shows.

06/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Jury Show

07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Family Show

07/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #1 Live Broadcast

08/05/2024- Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Jury Show

09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024- Semi-final #2 Family Show

09/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Semi-final #2 Live Broadcast

10/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Jury Show

11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Family Show

11/05/2024– Eurovision 2024 Grand Final Live Broadcast

Ticket Prices

Semi-Final |1

May 6 – Evening Preview: 495–795 SEK (43–70 €)

May 7 – Afternoon Preview: 415–545 SEK (36–48 €)

May 7 – Live Show: 2000–2395 SEK (175–209 €)

Semi-Final #2

May 8 – Evening Preview : 495–795 SEK (43–70 €)

495–795 SEK (43–70 €) May 9 – Afternoon Preview: 415–545 SEK (36–48 €)

May 9 – Live Show: 2000–2395 SEK (175–209 €)

Grand Final

May 10 – Evening Preview (Jury Show): 2000-2395 SEK (175–209 €)

May 11 – Afternoon Preview (Family Show): 1030–1385 SEK (90–121 €)

May 11 – Live Show: 3295–3795 SEK (287–331 €)

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 7, 9, 11 May at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: EBU/SVT