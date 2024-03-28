UK: BBC to re-broadcast Eurovision 1974 on 7 April

The BBC will be re-broadcasting the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday 7 April in order to mark the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s epic Eurovision victory.

ABBA stormed to victory at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with their epic entry ‘Waterloo‘ on Saturday 6 April. The competition was held in Brighton, England and produced by the BBC. In order the mark the 50th Anniversary of ABBA’s historic triumph the BBC will broadcast Eurovsion 1974 on Sunday 7 April 2024 on BBC Four at 20:10 BST.

The broadcast will be preceeded by a special 10 minute segment by Hannah Waddingham (Eurovision 2023 host), who will speak about the 1974 edition and introduce the audience to the broadcast.

The 1974 Eurovision Song Contest was held at the Brighton Dome and hosted by Katie Boyle ,who hosted the competition for the fourth time. Iconic stars graced the Eurovision in 1974:

Olivia Newton John (United Kingdom)

(United Kingdom) Gigliola Cinquetti (Italy/ Eurovision 1964 winner)

(Italy/ Eurovision 1964 winner) ABBA (Sweden/Eurovision 1974 winners)

A total of 17 countries partook in the competition with Sweden achieving its very first Eurovision victory with ABBA’s ‘Waterloo’. The BBC stepped in to host the event as Luxembourg’s national broadcaster declined to host the event for a second consecutive year after winning the competition on home soil.

Source: BBC

Photo credit: EBU