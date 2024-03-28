Georgia: Sopho will be the Georgian spokesperson at Eurovision 2024

Sopho Khalvashi, the 2007 Georgian Eurovision representative will be the Georgian spokesperson at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest.

Sopho Khalvashi (Georgia 2007) will be giving out the Georgian jury’s results at the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final.She represented Georgia at the 2007 Eurovision Song Contest in Helsinki with her entry ‘Visionary Dream‘. She was the very first Georgian act to represent the country at our beloved contest.

This year Nutsa Buzaladze will represent Georgia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with her entry ‘Firefighter’:

Source: GPB

Photo credit: NDR/ Rolf Klatt