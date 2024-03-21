Switzerland: Nemo is 4th in the bettings: can ‘The Code’ unlock victory?

The 2024 Swiss Eurovision representative, Nemo, is among the acts leading in the betting odds to belt the Eurovision 2024 Grand Prix in Malmo. Switzerland’s odds are dropping and the country is currently fairing on the #4 position according to the latest betting odds according to Oddchecker.com.

Swiss hopeful Nemo is surging through the Eurovision Song Contest odds, currently sitting at a nail-biting 4th place. With his electrifying song “The Code,” Nemo is igniting excitement not just in Switzerland, but across Europe. Could this be the year Switzerland clinches their third Eurovision win?

Nemo, whose real name is Nemo Mettler, is a true musical chameleon. This rapper, singer, and multi-instrumentalist is no stranger to the spotlight. He’s already achieved national fame in Switzerland, with hit singles and a stint on the reality show “The Masked Singer.” But Eurovision is a whole new game, and Nemo is ready to take it by storm.

“The Code” itself is an genre-bending masterpiece. The song seamlessly blends rap verses with soaring vocals, all wrapped in a pulsating electronic beat. The lyrics, shrouded in mystery, hint at a personal journey of self-discovery and breaking free from limitations. The accompanying music video takes viewers on a wild train ride, mirroring the song’s dynamic shifts and electrifying energy.

While Switzerland hasn’t won Eurovision since 1988, their musical history at the contest is impressive. The last time the Swiss won the competition was in 1988 when Celine Dion was declared the champion in Dublin with ‘Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi’ after a nail-biting voting sequence.

They’ve enjoyed some success in recent years ie. 2019 (4th) and 2021 (3rd). Their unique blend of tradition and innovation often surprises audiences. Nemo’s high ranking in the odds suggests this year could be different. With his captivating performance style and an undeniably catchy song, Nemo has the potential to crack the Eurovision code and bring the trophy back to Switzerland.

Of course, the competition is going to be tough. Powerhouse nations like Ukraine and Italy are always strong contenders, and several other unique entries are vying for the top spot. But Nemo’s momentum is undeniable, and “The Code” is proving to be a fan favorite. With the contest just around the corner, all eyes are on Switzerland’s enigmatic musician. Can Nemo unlock Eurovision victory and rewrite Swiss Eurovision history? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: Switzerland is back in the Eurovision game, and they’re here to win!

Switzerland at Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having competed in the very first edition and has won the competition twice(1956 and 1988). The country has hosted the event twice, namely in 1956 (Lugano) and in 1989 (Laussanne).

Source: ESCToday

Photo credit: SRF/Ella Mettler