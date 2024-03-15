Latvia: Dons releases the official music video of ‘Hollow’

The 2024 Latvian Eurovision hopeful, Dons, has released the official music video of his Eurovision entry ‘Hollow’.

Dons was crowned the winner of Supernova 2024 and will have the grand honour of representing Latvia at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with his entry ‘Hollow’.

You can check out the official music video of ‘Hollow‘ below:

Latvia at Eurovision

Latvia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2000 and has won the competition once in 2002 with Marie N‘s ‘I wanna‘. The Baltic country has participated at Eurovision 23 times and successfully hosted the contest in 2003 in Riga.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: LTV