Finland: Windows95man wins UMK 2024 and will fly to Malmo!

Ladies and gentlemen, Finland has decided for Eurovision 2024. Windows95man was crowned the winner of UMK 2024 and will have the grand honour of representing Finland at ESC 2024 in Malmo.

Windows95man will defend the Finnish colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with ‘ No rules!’.

A total of 7 acts battled tonight in the Finnish national final for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. UMK 2024 was held at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland and was hosted by Pilvi Hamalainen, Viivi Pumpanen and Benjamin Peltonen.

The 2024 Finnish Eurovision act and entry was determined via combined international jury/public televoting deliberation.

Kaarija (Finland 2023), Kuuma (UMK 2023), Benjamin (UMK 2023) and Erika Vikman (UMK 2020) performed as special guests during the show.

Finland at Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 56 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2023 Kaarija defended the Finnish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, achieving a 2nd place in the Grand Final.

Source: YLE

Photo credit: YLE