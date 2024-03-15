Azerbaijan: Fahree releases his Eurovision entry

Fahree, the 2024 Azerbaijani Eurovision hopeful, has released his Eurovision entry ‘Özünlə Apar’.

Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov will defend the Azerbaijani colours at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

Check out the 2024 Azerbaijani Eurovision entry ‘ Ozunla Apar’ below:

Farhee will have the grand honour of representing Azerbaijan at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. Farhee was selected via an internal selection to represent the ‘Land of Fire’ at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Sweden.

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 15 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

TuralTuralX represented Azerbaijan at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with their entry ‘Tell Me More’.

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: Ictimai