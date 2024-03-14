Germany: Isaak releases the official music video of his Eurovision entry

Isaak, the 2024 German Eurovision hopeful, Isaak, has released the official music video of his Eurovision entry ‘Always On The Run’.

Isaak was crowned the winner of the 2024 German national final Das Deutche Finale 2024 and will have the grand honour of representing Germany at the 2024 Eurovision edition in Malmo. He has premiered the official music vide of his Eurovision entry ‘Always On The Run‘.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 66 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

Source: eurovision.tv

Photo credit: eurovision.tv/ Valentin Ammon