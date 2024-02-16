Germany: Isaak will fly to Malmo!

Ladies and gentlemen, Germany has decided for Eurovision 2024! Isaak was crowned the winner of the 2024 German national final Das Deutche Finale 2024.

Isaak will have the grand honour of representing Germany at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with ‘Always On The Run’.

A total of 11 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 during tonight’s show. Das Deutche Finale 2024 was held in Berlin and hosted by Barbara Schöneberger.

The 2024 German Eurovision entry was determined via a combined 50/50 international jury- public televoting deliberation.

Germany in Eurovision

Germany debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1956 and is one of the founder members of the competition. The country has won the competition twice (1982, 2010) and succesfully has hosted the event thrice (Frankfurt 1958, Munich 1983, Dusseldorf 2011).

Germany has participated 66 times at the Eurovision Song Contest and has only missed out once when it was relegated in 1996. In 1996 a special audio semi-final was held for the Eurovision edition in Oslo, Germany was one of the non-qualifying nations along with Denmark, Israel, Russia, Hungary, Romania and North Macedonia (FYR Macedonia).

Source: NDR

Photo credit: NDR