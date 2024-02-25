San Marino: Megara will fly to Malmo!

The 2024 Sammarinese national selection, Una Voce per San Marino, concluded tonight with its Grand Final. Megara were crowned the winner of the competition and will represent San Marino at the 2024 forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest

Megara will defend the Sammarinese colours at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo with 11:11.

The Grand Final of Una Voce Per San Marino was hosted by Fabrizio Biggio and Melissa Greta Marchetto. The show was held at the Teatro Nuovo di Dogana in Dogana, San Marino. A total of 17 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 during tonight’s show.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and is yet to win the event. The landlocked microstate has competed 13 times in the competition and has only qualified to the Grand Final thrice ( 2014, 2019, 2021).

Source: SMRTV

Photo credit: MEGARA