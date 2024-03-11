Eurovision 2024: Grand Final voting window extended and other changes

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is approaching fast and steady with a number of major changes set to enhance the excitement of the show and bring the audience one step closer.

Grand Final Voting Window Extended

The EBU and host broadcaster SVT have announced today that the Voting window at the Eurovision 2024 Grand Final has been given an extension. The audience and fans will be able to vote for their favourite songs at the start of the show just before the first act and entry takes the stage. Hence the voting period will be longer than before.

Rest of The World Vote

Another change will be that fans from non particicpating countries ie REST of the world will be having a 24 hour frame in order to vote in both the Semi-finals and Grand Final. Hence fans and audience from the REST of the World will be able to vote immediately after the Semi-final #1, Semi-final #2 and Grand Final second-dress rehearsals finish on the night before the main live tv shows. This voting frame will remain open until the live shows start.

The EBU states:

On Saturday 11 May, voting will open just before the first song is performed. Viewers at home will be able to cast their votes as the songs are performed, rather than waiting until all entries have been presented, as has been the case since public voting was introduced in 1997 (except in 2010 and 2011 when voting also began at the start of the show). Additionally, fans in non-participating countries (Rest of The World) will now have nearly 24 hours to vote for their favourite songs before each of the live shows begin. Online voting will open for the Rest of The World immediately after the second dress rehearsal for each Semi-Final and Grand Final has finished the previous night, and will stay open until the live shows begin.

Ebba Adielsson (ESC 2024 Executive Producer/SVT) says

Voting in the final has previously opened when all 26 entries have finished singing. Instead, we want to provide the opportunity to engage the viewers from the start – if you see something you like, you should be able to vote immediately. You can also, of course, wait until the recap at the end, as in previous years. SVT has positive experience with this voting procedure in ‘Melodifestivalen’ (Sweden’s national final). In addition, there are viewers in other parts of the world who want to vote and we want to give them a better opportunity to participate in the result. Now they don’t have to set an alarm clock in the middle of the night.

Martin Österdahl( ESC Executive Supervisor/EBU) says:

By the time voting opens for the Grand Final every participating song will have been performed on stage so viewers will have had the chance to see all the acts competing to win this year’s show. The Eurovision Song Contest is always evolving and with more performances and chances to vote it promises to be the most exciting edition yet!

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest winner will be determined via a 50/50 combined public voting/jury deliberation as has been the case in previous editions.

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden. on 07, 09 and 11 May.

Source: eurovision.tv/ EBU

Photo credit: eurovision.tv/EBU