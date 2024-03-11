Nutsa Buzaladze, the Georgian Eurovision hopeful, has premiered her Eurovision entry.

GPB, the Georgian national broadcaster, has opted for an internal selection in order to select the 2024 Georgian Eurovision act and entry. Nutsa Buzaladze will be flying the Georgian colours at Eurovision 2024 with her Eurovision entry ‘ Firefighter‘.

About Nutsa Buzaladze

Nutsa Buzaladze competed at the American Idol in 2023 where she finished in the top 12 and got the chance to perform with Aussie superstar Kylie Minogue.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 15 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

In 2023 Iru represented Georgia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Echo‘.

Source: GBP

Photo credit: GBP/eurovision.tv