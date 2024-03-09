Good evening Sweden, this is Eurovision calling! This year’s host country was on the look for their representative at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö next May. It took six shows, but here we are: the winners of Melodifestivalen 2024 are Marcus and Martinus!

Stockholm was on fire tonight for the Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2024, the Swedish national selection to the Eurovision Song Contest. 12 participants were at the starting blocks with one goal: to win the trophy and follow the footstep of Loreen. This year the steaks are even higher than usual, as it is about representing the Eurovision host country, which is notably a difficult talk. Host Carina Berg took the audience from Friends arena and worldwide through two hours of incredible live television.

Tonight’s line-up

Maria Sur – When I’m gone Jay Smith – Back to my roots Lisa Ajax – Awful liar Smash Into Pieces – Heroes are calling Cazzi Opeia – Give my heart a break Annika Wickihalder – Light Marcus & Martinus – Unforgettable Dotter – It’s not easy to write a love song Medina – Que sera LIAMOO – Dragon Jacqline – Effortless Danny Saucedo – Happy that you found me

The results

Tonight’s results are a combination of the international juries and the televote. International juries were from Australia, Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Iceland, Malta, Serbia and Germany.

We have a winner! At the end of an exciting voting sequence the winner was announced! It is the Norwegian twins Marcus and Martinus, who after placing second last year at Melodifestivalen 2023 behind the iconic Tattoo, have their chance to represent Sweden at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest. Their song is Unforgettable!

Marcus & Martinus – Unforgettable with 177 points Medina – Que sera with 104 points Smash Into Pieces – Heroes are calling with 90 points Cazzi Opeia – Give my heart a break with 87 points LIAMOO – Dragon with 83 points Danny Saucedo – Happy that you found me with 74 points Maria Sur – When I’m gone with 72 points Annika Wickihalder – Light with 63 points Jacqline – Effortless with 61 points Jay Smith – Back to my roots with 46 points Lisa Ajax – Awful liar with 37 points Dotter – It’s not easy to write a love song with 34 points

Marcus and Martinus will be on the Eurovision stage for the Grand Final on Saturday 11 May 2024.