Good evening Sweden, this is Eurovision calling! This year’s host country was on the look for their representative at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö next May. It took six shows, but here we are: the winners of Melodifestivalen 2024 are Marcus and Martinus!
Stockholm was on fire tonight for the Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2024, the Swedish national selection to the Eurovision Song Contest. 12 participants were at the starting blocks with one goal: to win the trophy and follow the footstep of Loreen. This year the steaks are even higher than usual, as it is about representing the Eurovision host country, which is notably a difficult talk. Host Carina Berg took the audience from Friends arena and worldwide through two hours of incredible live television.
Tonight’s line-up
- Maria Sur – When I’m gone
- Jay Smith – Back to my roots
- Lisa Ajax – Awful liar
- Smash Into Pieces – Heroes are calling
- Cazzi Opeia – Give my heart a break
- Annika Wickihalder – Light
- Marcus & Martinus – Unforgettable
- Dotter – It’s not easy to write a love song
- Medina – Que sera
- LIAMOO – Dragon
- Jacqline – Effortless
- Danny Saucedo – Happy that you found me
The results
Tonight’s results are a combination of the international juries and the televote. International juries were from Australia, Belgium, Cyprus, Ireland, Iceland, Malta, Serbia and Germany.
We have a winner! At the end of an exciting voting sequence the winner was announced! It is the Norwegian twins Marcus and Martinus, who after placing second last year at Melodifestivalen 2023 behind the iconic Tattoo, have their chance to represent Sweden at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest. Their song is Unforgettable!
- Marcus & Martinus – Unforgettable with 177 points
- Medina – Que sera with 104 points
- Smash Into Pieces – Heroes are calling with 90 points
- Cazzi Opeia – Give my heart a break with 87 points
- LIAMOO – Dragon with 83 points
- Danny Saucedo – Happy that you found me with 74 points
- Maria Sur – When I’m gone with 72 points
- Annika Wickihalder – Light with 63 points
- Jacqline – Effortless with 61 points
- Jay Smith – Back to my roots with 46 points
- Lisa Ajax – Awful liar with 37 points
- Dotter – It’s not easy to write a love song with 34 points
Marcus and Martinus will be on the Eurovision stage for the Grand Final on Saturday 11 May 2024.