Georgia: Nutsa to unveil her Eurovision entry ‘Firefighter’ on 11 March

The 2024 Georgian Eurovision hopeful, Nutsa Buzaladze, will be premiering her Eurovision entry ‘Firefighter’ on Monday 11 March.

The 2024 Georgian ESC representative is set to release her Eurovision song ‘Firefighter‘ day after tomorrow on Monday 11 March. Nutsa Buzaladze was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Georgian colours at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden.

About Nutsa

Born on January 28, 1997, Nutsa has been involved in music and competitions from a young age. At 5, she joined the ensemble Martve, later becoming the lead vocalist for the children’s ensemble Mziuri while also showcasing her guitar skills. She began piano lessons at the age of eight.

Nutsa has participated in numerous competitions, earning acclaim both in Georgia and internationally. She successfully participated in the following competitions:

2011: Talent [Nitchieri] (semi-finalist)

2013: One to One [Erti Ertshi] (finalist)

2014: New Wave (winner)

2015: Dancing with the Stars (semi-finalist)

2017: The Voice of Turkey (semi-finalist)

2020: All Together Now (finalist)

2021: Kenga Magjike (Winner)

2021: All Together Now (finalist)

2023: American Idol (Top 12)

In 2019, Nutsa released her debut album Nutsa22, featuring both Georgian and English songs. Until 2023, she performed in theatres and held concerts in Los Angeles and Dubai. Notably, in 2023, she participated in the popular music show American Idol, reaching the Top 12 and performing a duet with Australian pop star Kylie Minogue in the show’s finale.

Source: GPB

Photo credit: GPB