Armenia: Ladaniva will fly to Malmo!

Ladies and gentlemen, Armenia has unveiled its Eurovision 2024 act and entry for Malmo!

Ladaniva will have the grand honour of representing Armenia at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

AMPTV, the Armenian national broadcaster, has opted for an internal selection in order to select the Armenian 2024 Eurovision entry and act.

David Tserunyan (AMPTV/ Armenian Head of Delegation) says:

This year we’re thrilled to present a unique and multi-cultural entry that will make everyone dance their hearts out and carry a meaningful message with a fun and light spirit! Jaklin and Louis create songs from everyday life experiences, and soon you will hear the story of a free girl – breaking societal stereotypes.

Hovhannes Movsisyan (AMPTV Executive Director) says:

Ladaniva will bring their colourful and contagious energy to Eurovision. Being both a musical and artistic ethnic mix, Armenia’s entry is going to inspire cultural bridges.

Jaklin says:

Lada Niva is a car that goes anywhere and climbs undiscovered heights, just like we do in our band. We’re excited for this opportunity and ready to spice up Eurovision 2024 with our musical diversity.

The 2024 Armenian Eurovision entry will be released in the coming days.

About Ladaniva

Ladaniva, comprised of Armenian vocalist Jaklin Baghdasaryan and French multi-instrumentalist Louis Thomas, embodies a vibrantblend of Armenian folk with global musical influences. From traditional Balkan melodies to the rhythms of maloya, jazz, and reggae, their songs transcend borders, blending traditional Armenian tunes with inspirations drawn from their extensive travels across Latin America, Africa, and Reunion Island. Ladaniva’s music is a reflection of their diverse backgrounds and insatiable curiosity for world cultures.

Armenia in Eurovision

Armenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s achieved its best result in the event in 2008 (Sirusho) and 2014 (Aram Mp3) when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

Armenia has partaken in the contest 13 times and has competed every year since its debut with the exception of 2012 and 2021 when the country decided to withdraw from the competition.

The Armenians have enjoyed much success in Eurovision, garnering a total of 7 top 10 placings in their 15 year Eurovision history.

In 2023 Brunette represented Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘Future Lover’.

Source: AMPTV

Photo credit: AMPTV