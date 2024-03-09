Tonight: Festival da Cançao 2024 Grand Final in Portugal

Boa tarde Europe, this is Lisbon calling! We are travelling to the sunny shores of Portugal tonight for the Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2024. Portugal decides its Eurovision act and entry for Malmo this evening.



Portugal will be continuing with its traditional national selection Festival da Cançao this evening.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Festival da Canção 2024 at 22:00 CET (21:00 local time) via the following channels:

RTP 1

RTP 1 webstream

RTP International

RTP Asia

RTP America

The Participants

About the show

A total of 12 acts will be battling tonight for a ticket to the Grand Final of Festival da Canção 2024. The show will be held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon and will be hosted by Filomena Cautela and Vasco Palmerim.

Festival da Canção 2024

The 2024 FdC consists of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live on 24 February, 02 and 09 March.

A total of 20 acts are battled for the golden ticket to Malmo, 10 acts competed in each semi-final, the top 5 entries+ 1 entry saved by the public from each semi-final have qualified to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 12 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2024 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 54 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2023 Mimicat represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘ Ai Coraçao‘ achieving a 23rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTP

Cover Photo: RTP

Cover Photo: eurovision.tv