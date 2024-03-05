Australia: Electric Fields will fly to Malmo!

SBS, the Australian national broadcaster, has unveiled the 2024 Australian Aussie Eurovision hopefuls.

Electric Fields will have the grand honour of representing Australia at the forthcoming 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden with ‘One Milkali ‘(One Blood).

Multi-award winning electronic music duo to represent Australia at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden! Electric Fields will lay all their love on the biggest stage in the world with dance anthem One Milkali (One Blood)

Electric Fields were selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Aussie colours at the upcoming 2024 Eurovision edition in Sweden.

Eurovision fans will be familiar with Electric Fields as the duo partook at the 2019 Australian national final- ‘Eurovision-Australia Decides’ vying to represent Australia at Eurovision 2019 in Tel Aviv. This year they have been selected internally to fly the Aussie flag at ESC 20224.

Electric Fields say:

We are buzzed with euphoria at our chance to share this music with the world. Our music comes from the deepest place in both of us and Eurovision is the most exciting opportunity to bring together our cultures and share the joy of our global connection.

Emily Griggs (SBS Head of Entertainment) says:

Electric Fields are set to captivate Europe with their genre-defying music. By blending catchy beats with a beautiful sentiment, they have crafted an uplifting dance anthem One Milkali (One Blood). With their unparalleled passion and infectious energy SBS is proud to have Electric Fields amplify Australian voices and leave audiences yearning for more.

Paul Clarke (Director of Blink TV and Australia’s Creative Director for Malmo) says:

Since hearing their brilliant song 2000 And Whatever, we have always had our eye on Electric Fields for Eurovision. They came close to winning E-AD back then, but they are far stronger a few years down the track. Electric Fields will bring something never seen before on the Eurovision stage. They will be deadly in Malmö!

The Australian Eurovision Dream

The ultimate Aussie Eurovision dream saw the day of light back in 2015 when our neighbors down under were invited to partake in Europe’s favourite television show in Vienna. 2019 saw Australia holding a full fledged national final in order to determine its Eurovision hopeful, thus celebrating its fifth consecutive Eurovision participation. The Aussies continued with their national final in 2020 and 2022.

Until now SBS had to wait for an invite from the EBU and host broadcaster in order to participate in our beloved song contest, on a year to year basis. This was no longer be necessary until 2023 as SBS Australia and the EBU sealed a five year deal enabling the country to compete in the song contest for five years. This deal concluded in 2023 and Australia has been invited by the EBU to partake at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo.

The Eurovision Song Contest’s Reference Group (the governing body of the competition on behalf of the competing broadcasters) approved the decision to grant Australia and SBS the right to participate at the Eurovision Song Contest for five years, thus securing participation in the competition until 2023.

Australia was invited to participate at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna as a one off occasion, but our neighbours down under embraced the contest with such enthusiasm they were invited back again in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The Aussies have won the hearts of Eurovision fans near and far, achieving 5 Top 10 placings in their short eight year Eurovision history.

Australia in Eurovision

Australia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2015 and has partaken in the competition 8 times.

The Aussies achieved their best result in the contest in 2016 when Dami Im nearly walked away with the Grand Prix with her entry Sound of silence, placing 2nd in Stockholm.

In 2023 Voyager defended the Aussie colors at the Eurovision Song Contest in Livepool with their entry ‘Promise’ achieving a 9th place in the Grand Final.

Source: SBS

Photo credit: SBS