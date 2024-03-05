EBU: 92nd General Assembly scheduled to be held in July in Limassol

The 92nd EBU General Assembly is scheduled to be held in Limassol, Cyprus on July 4th and 5th.

Officials representing both EBU active and associate members have been invited to attend the assembly in order to meet up with their peers and network.

The General Assembly is the supreme governing body of the EBU and possesses all powers necessary for accomplishing the Union’s objectives including the definition of the organization’s strategy and approval of its finances. The Assembly meets twice a year: the summer session is open for all Members and Associates and is hosted by a Member organization; the December session is limited to Members and is held in Geneva.

The event will be hosted by the Cypriot national broadcaster, CyBC.

About the EBU

The EBU is based in Geneva, Switzerland and is a global alliance of public service media (PSM). The European Broadcasting Corporation has 68 active members in 56 countries and 30 associate members in 19 countries.

The EBU’s main target is to secure a sustainable future for public service media, providing its members with world-class content: news, sports and music etc. The EBU also aims building on its founding ethos of solidarity and co-operation to create a center for learning and sharing.

Mr. Noel Curran is currently the General Director of the EBU. The European Broadcasting Union is the organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest, an event it has been producing since 1956.

Source: EBU/ ESCToday

Photo credit: EBU