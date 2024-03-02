Serbia: Teya Dora will fly to Malmo!

Ladies and gentlemen, Serbia has decided for Eurovision 2024. Teya was crowned the winner of the 2024 Serbian national final- Pesma za Evroviziju.

Teya Dora will have the grand honour of representing Serbia at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Ramonda’.

A total of 16 acts battled for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 during tonight’s Grand Final. The Serbian national final was held in Belgrade and was hosted by Slaven Došlo and Dragana Kosjerina.

PZE 2024

The 2024 Serbian national selection PZE24 consisted of three televised which were held on 27, 29 February and 2 March in Belgrade, Serbia. A total of 28 acts will be competed at the forthcoming Serbian 2024 national selection. Fourteen acts competed in each semi-final. The top 8 acts from each semi-final proceeded to the Grand Final. Hence a total of 16 acts competed for the golden ticket to Malmo at the Gradn Final on Saturday 2 March.

Source: RTS

Photo credit: RTS