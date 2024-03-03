Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2024 Grand Final running order unveiled

SVT, the Swedish national broadcaster, has unveiled the running order for the Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2024.

A total of 12 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Malmo at next Saturday’s Swedish national final. Maria Sur will open the show whilst Danny Saucedo will be closing the gala.

When I’m Gone – Maria Sur Back To My Roots – Jay Smith Awful Liar – Lisa Ajax Heroes Are Calling – Smash Into Pieces Give My Heart A Break – Cazzi Opeia Light – Annika Wickihalder Unforgettable – Marcus & Martinus It’s Not Easy to Write a Love Song – Dotter Que Sera – Medina Dragon – LIAMOO Effortless – Jacqline appy That You Found Me – Danny Saucedo

Karin Gunnarsson (Melodifestivalen Producer) says:

After an exciting preliminary competition and a thrilling qualifier, the final field is complete. The starting order is ready and begins with Maria Sur, who was the first finalist from Gothenburg. A strong and musically broad final that contains everything from country, pumpy house and languishing ballads. With many of the people’s favourites, it’s set for an exciting evening in Friends Arena.

The Grand Final of Melodifestivalen 2024 is scheduled to be held at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March. The show will be broadcast live on SVT 1 and SVT Play at 20:00 CET.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT