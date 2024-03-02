Iceland: Hera Bjork won Söngvakeppnin 2024!

What a show Reykjavik! The Grand Final of Söngvakeppnin 2024 took place tonight in the usual full Nordic glam to determine the Icelandic representative at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest. RUV put together a fantastic show, that is the least to be said.

Five acts took to the stage tonight in Iceland with one common mission: to win Söngvakeppnin 2024 and receive the honour to represent the Nordic country at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden. And we have a winner! After 90 exciting Eurovision minutes the three hosts Ragnhildur Steinunn Jónsdóttir, Sigurður Þorri Gunnarsson, and Unnsteinn Manuel Stefánsson proclaimed the winner: it is Hera Bjork with the entry Scared of Heights.

Special guests of the night were former Icelandic representative Diljá (2023) and Selma (1999 and 2005). They both performed in the interval act.

About the show

They were ten at the beginning of this national selection, they were only five tonight. The Grand Final was held at the Laugardalshöll in Reykjavik. Only the top two acts after a jury/televoting deliberation proceeded to the Super Final. The 2024 Icelandic Eurovision act was then determined via 100% public televoting deliberation.

The Participants

VÆB – Bíómynd Hera Björk – Scared of Heights ANITA – Downfall Bashar Murad – Wild West Sigga Ózk – Into the Atmosphere

The Super Final

Hera Bjork and Bashar Murad advanced to the Super Final. A second round of voting took then place. The winner of Söngvakepnnin was then announced to an eagerly awaiting audience, it was Hera Bjork with the entry Scared of Heights!

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 (Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 35 times.

Source: RUV

photo credit: RUV/ Mummi Lu