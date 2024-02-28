Iceland: Bashar Murad releases the official music video of ‘Wild West’

Bashar Murad, one of the finalists at the forthcoming Icelandic national final, Songvakepnnin 2024, has released the official music video of his competing entry ‘Wild West’.

Bashar Murad is one of hot favourites to win next Saturday’s Icelandic national final for Eurovision 2024 with his entry ‘Wild West’. The Palestinian star has released the official music video of his potential Eurovision entry.

The Icelandic national broadcaster, RUV’s official website writes about the song:

Bashar’s song talks about the desire for freedom of movement and not being limited by real and imaginary borders. He sings about his journey from Palestine to Iceland, an idea that started in his bedroom and became a reality thanks to the collaboration with his friends in Iceland. He wants to use the power of his voice rather than be silenced.

Bashar Murad spoke to the Icelandic national broadcaster about his song ‘Wild West’:

As a Palestinian, that platform has been taken from us to showcase our culture, beauty, history and community. I am grateful and full of respect for Iceland, which is giving me this opportunity now.It is my dream to bring Eurovision to Reykjavík in 2025.

The Grand Final of Songvakepnnin 2024 is scheduled to be held in Reykjavik on Saturday 2 March and will be broadcast live on RUV. A total of 5 acts will be battling for the goldent ticket to Eurovision 2024.

Source: RUV

Photo credit: Youtube/ Bashar Murad