Croatia: Dora 2024 line up complete with 8 more finalists!

Last night saw the Second Semi-final of Dora 2024 take place in the majestic city of Zagreb. Eight more finalists were determined for the Grand Final.

A total of 12 acts battled for 8 spots at the Dora 2024 Grand Final during tonight’s show. The show was held at the HRT Studios in Zagreb.

The following acts have qualified for the Grand Final:

Lara Demarin – “Ne vjerujem ti”

Alen Đuras – “A Tamburitza Lullaby”

Boris Štok – “Can We Talk”

Baby Lasagna – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”

Vatra – “Slatke suze, gorka ljubav”

Damir Kedžo – “Voljena ženo”

Natalie Balmix – “Dijamanti”

Marcela – “Gasoline”

Last night’s qualifiers will be joining the following acts at tomorrow’s Grand Final:

Mario Battifiaca feat. Robert Ferlin – “Vodu piti trizan biti”

Stefany – “Sretnih dana dat’ će Bog”

Eugen – “Tišine”

Vinko – “Lying Eyes”

Let 3 – “Babaroga”

Lana Mandarić – “More”

Pavel – “Do mjeseca”

Saša Lozar – “Ne plačem zbog nje”

Dora 2024 consists of three live televised shows scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 25 February. The 2024 Croatian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined televoting/ jury deliberation.

Source: HRT

Photo credit: HRT