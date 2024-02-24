Croatia: Dora 2024 line up complete with 8 more finalists!

Last night saw the Second Semi-final of Dora 2024 take place in the majestic city of Zagreb. Eight more finalists were determined for the Grand Final.
A total of 12 acts battled for 8 spots at the Dora 2024 Grand Final during tonight’s show. The show was held at the HRT Studios in Zagreb.
The following acts have qualified for the Grand Final:
- Lara Demarin – “Ne vjerujem ti”
- Alen Đuras – “A Tamburitza Lullaby”
- Boris Štok – “Can We Talk”
- Baby Lasagna – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”
- Vatra – “Slatke suze, gorka ljubav”
- Damir Kedžo – “Voljena ženo”
- Natalie Balmix – “Dijamanti”
- Marcela – “Gasoline”
Last night’s qualifiers will be joining the following acts at tomorrow’s Grand Final:
- Mario Battifiaca feat. Robert Ferlin – “Vodu piti trizan biti”
- Stefany – “Sretnih dana dat’ će Bog”
- Eugen – “Tišine”
- Vinko – “Lying Eyes”
- Let 3 – “Babaroga”
- Lana Mandarić – “More”
- Pavel – “Do mjeseca”
- Saša Lozar – “Ne plačem zbog nje”
Dora 2024 consists of three live televised shows scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 25 February. The 2024 Croatian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined televoting/ jury deliberation.
Source: HRT
Photo credit: HRT