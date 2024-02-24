Croatia: Dora 2024 line up complete with 8 more finalists!

Croatia

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 24, 2024 11:30 am 13 views

Last night saw the Second Semi-final of Dora 2024 take place in the majestic city of Zagreb. Eight more finalists were determined for the Grand Final.

A total of 12 acts battled for 8 spots at the Dora 2024 Grand Final during tonight’s show.  The show was held at the HRT Studios in Zagreb.

The following acts have qualified for the Grand Final:

  • Lara Demarin – “Ne vjerujem ti” 
  • Alen Đuras – “A Tamburitza Lullaby”
  • Boris Štok – “Can We Talk”
  • Baby Lasagna – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”
  • Vatra – “Slatke suze, gorka ljubav” 
  • Damir Kedžo – “Voljena ženo” 
  • Natalie Balmix – “Dijamanti” 
  • Marcela – “Gasoline”

Last night’s qualifiers will be joining the following acts at tomorrow’s Grand Final:

  • Mario Battifiaca feat. Robert Ferlin – “Vodu piti trizan biti” 
  • Stefany – “Sretnih dana dat’ će Bog” 
  • Eugen – “Tišine” 
  • Vinko – “Lying Eyes”
  • Let 3 – “Babaroga” 
  • Lana Mandarić – “More” 
  • Pavel – “Do mjeseca” 
  • Saša Lozar – “Ne plačem zbog nje” 

Dora 2024 consists of three live televised shows scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 25 February. The 2024 Croatian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined televoting/ jury deliberation.

 

Source: HRT
Photo credit: HRT

Related posts