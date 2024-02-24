Sweden: Melodifestivalen 2024 Semi-final #4 results

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 24, 2024 9:42 pm 104 views

Tonight saw the Fourth Semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2024 take place in Eskiltuna , Sweden. Two more finalists Melfest finalists have been determined.

A total of six acts battled during tonight’s show for 2 spots in the Grand Final and 2 spots in the Second Chance Round.

The following acts will proceed directly to the Grand Final:

  • Dotter
  • Danny Saucedo

The following acts will proceed to the (Second Chance Round):

  • Scarlett
  • Albin Tingwall

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 will consists of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

  • 03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)
  • 10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)
  • 17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)
  • 24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)
  • 02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)
  • 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

A total of 30 acts will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen.

Source: SVT
Photo credit: SVT/

