Tonight saw the Fourth Semi-final of Melodifestivalen 2024 take place in Eskiltuna , Sweden. Two more finalists Melfest finalists have been determined.

A total of six acts battled during tonight’s show for 2 spots in the Grand Final and 2 spots in the Second Chance Round.

The following acts will proceed directly to the Grand Final:

Dotter

Danny Saucedo

The following acts will proceed to the (Second Chance Round):

Scarlett

Albin Tingwall

Melodifestivalen 2024

Melodifestivalen 2024 will consists of a total of 6 live televised shows. The competition will be travelling to six different cities across Sweden, kicking off in Malmo on Saturday 3 February and concluding in Stockholm on Saturday 9 March.

03/02/2024- Semi-final #1- Malmo (Malmo Arena)



10/02/2024- Semi-final #2- Gothenburg (Scandinavium)



17/02/2024- Semi-final #3- Vaxjo (Vida Arena)



24/02/2024- Semi-final #4- Eskiltuna (Stiga Sports Arena)



02/03/2024- Semi-final #5- Karlstad (Löfbergs Arena)



(Löfbergs Arena) 09/03/2024- Grand Final- Stockholm (Friends Arena)

A total of 30 acts will partake at the forthcoming edition of Melodifestivalen.

Source: SVT

Photo credit: SVT/