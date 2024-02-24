Tonight: Una Voce Per San Marino 2024 Grand Final

Buona sera Europe, this is San Marino calling! We are heading to the picturesque microstate of San Marino tonight for the Grand Final of Una Voce Per San Marino 2024.

San Marino is gearing up for Eurovision 2024 in true style with a grandiose national final- Una Voce Per San Marino.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Una Voce Per San Marino 2024 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

SMRTV

SMRTV webstream

About the show

A total of 19 (9 BIG artists + 8 Emerging artists) acts will battle this evening for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024.

The Sammarinese national final will be held at Teatro Nuovo di Dogana in Dogana, San Marino and will hosted by Fabrizio Biggio and Melissa Greta Marchetto,.

The Participants

Aaron Sibley – «Human» Aimie Atkinson – «A Dare For Love» Booom! – «Dance Like This» Dana Gillespie – «The Last Polar Bear» Daudia – «With You» Dez – «Freedom» Jalisse – «Il Paradiso È Qui» Kida – «Invincible» La Rua – «Governo Del Cuore» Loredana Bertè – «Pazza» Marcella Bella – «Chi Siamo Davvero» Masala & Foresta – «Paranoia» Mate – «Big Mama» Megara – «11:11» Pago – «Il Protagonista» Wladu, DJ Jad, Corona & Ice MC – «Questa Volta» XGiove – «Nostalgia»

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and is yet to win the event. The landlocked microstate has competed 13 times in the competition and has only qualified to the Grand Final thrice ( 2014, 2019, 2021).

