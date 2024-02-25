Tonight: Dora 2024 Grand Final in Croatia

Good evening Europe, this is Zagreb calling! We are travelling all the way to the Balkans tonight for the Croatian national final- Dora 2024.

Dora 2024 will be concluding tonight with its Grand Final. Croatia will be selecting its Eurovision 2024 act and entry tonight.

How to watch the show?

You can watch the Grand of Dora 2024 at 20:15 CET via the following channels:

HRT 1

HRTi

HRT webstream

HRT Youtube Channel

About the show

Dora 2024 will be held at the HRT Studios in Zagreb, Croatia. A total of 16 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024. Tonight’s show will be hosted by Maja Ciglenečki and Duško Ćurlić.

The competing acts

Lara Demarin – “Ne vjerujem ti”

Alen Đuras – “A Tamburitza Lullaby”

Boris Štok – “Can We Talk”

Baby Lasagna – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”

Vatra – “Slatke suze, gorka ljubav”

Damir Kedžo – “Voljena ženo”

Natalie Balmix – “Dijamanti”

Marcela – “Gasoline”

Mario Battifiaca feat. Robert Ferlin – “Vodu piti trizan biti”

Stefany – “Sretnih dana dat’ će Bog”

Eugen – “Tišine”

Vinko – “Lying Eyes”

Let 3 – “Babaroga”

Lana Mandarić – “More”

Pavel – “Do mjeseca”

Saša Lozar – “Ne plačem zbog nje”

Dora 2024

Dora 2024 consists of three live televised shows scheduled to be held on 22, 23 and 25 February at HRT’s Studios in Zagreb. The Grand Final of Dora 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday 25 February.

22/02/2024- Semi-final #1

23/02/2024- Semi-final #2

25/02/2024- Grand Final

A total of 24 entries will be competing at the forthcoming Croatian national selection for Eurovision 2024. 12 songs will compete in each semi-final, the top 8 entries from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final after a public televoting deliberation. A total of 16 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2024 at the Grand Final.

The 2024 Croatian Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 28 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.