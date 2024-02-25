Portugal: Festival da Cançao 2024 first six finalists determined

Festival da Cançao 2024 kicked off tonight in Portugal tonight with its first semi-final. We have the first six FdC 2024 finalists!

The 2024 Portuguese national selection- Festival da Cançao kicked off tonight with its first semi-final in Lisbon with a total of 10 acts battling for 6 spots in the Grand Final. The show was hosted by José Carlos Malato & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira.

The following acts have qualified to the Grand Final after a 50/50 special jury- public deliberation:

Festival da Canção 2024

The 2024 FdC consists of three shows ( two semi-finals and a grand final) scheduled to be broadcast live on 24 February, 02 and 09 March.

A total of 20 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Malmo, 10 acts will compete in each semi-final, the top 5 entries+ 1 entry saved by the public from each semi-final will proceed to the Grand Final of FdC. Hence 12 acts will fight for the right to represent Portugal at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest in the Portuguese national final.

The 2024 Portuguese Eurovision entry will be determined via a 50/50 public televoting- regional jury deliberation.

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 54 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2023 Mimicat represented Portugal at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool with her entry ‘ Ai Coraçao‘ achieving a 23rd place in the Grand Final.

Source: RTP

Cover Photo: RTP